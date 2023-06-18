Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 54 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

