Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $260,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

