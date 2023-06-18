Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 86,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

