Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 265 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

