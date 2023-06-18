Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.51 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.