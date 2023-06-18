Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CTV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 1,131,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.18. Innovid has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

In related news, insider David Helmreich purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 698,857 shares in the company, valued at $866,582.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Innovid news, Director Gilad Shany bought 28,328 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Helmreich bought 100,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 698,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,582.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 260,988 shares of company stock worth $289,657 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Innovid in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Innovid by 89.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.