Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Several research firms have recently commented on CTV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 1,131,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.18. Innovid has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Innovid in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Innovid by 89.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
