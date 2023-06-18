Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innoviva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $911.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $91,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,979,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 517,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,080 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Innoviva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Articles

