Insider Buying: Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) Insider Acquires A$50,000.00 in Stock

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Day acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($33,783.78).

Moab Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 67.24.

Get Moab Minerals alerts:

Moab Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Moab Minerals Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral projects. The company holds 60% interests in the REX uranium-vanadium project comprising 256 contiguous BLM mining claims that covers an area of approximately 5,000 acres located in the famed Uravan Mineral Belt of Colorado. It also holds interests in the Speedway gold project in Western Utah; the Highline copper-cobalt project in Southern Nevada; and the Woodlands and Mt Amy projects in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Moab Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moab Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.