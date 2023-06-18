Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $33,426.96 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,426.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

