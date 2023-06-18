Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.47. 1,381,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

