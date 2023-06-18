Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 1,654,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

