Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $81.29. 1,151,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $86.23.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.19 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

