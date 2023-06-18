Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $815.89. 403,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $782.92 and its 200 day moving average is $723.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

