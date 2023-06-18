Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.63. 2,120,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,924. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day moving average is $403.99.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
