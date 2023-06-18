Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 696 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after acquiring an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

