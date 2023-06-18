Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

