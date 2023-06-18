Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,140. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

