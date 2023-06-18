Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $21,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

