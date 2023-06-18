Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 723 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,766 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,352 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The travel company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.75 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

