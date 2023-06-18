Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

