Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ILAG stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Living Application Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Intelligent Living Application Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

