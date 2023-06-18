Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 75.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $15,224,000. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

