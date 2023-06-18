International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in May

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

International Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

IBOC stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

