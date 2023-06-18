Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.2% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.14. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

