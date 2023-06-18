Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,961. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

