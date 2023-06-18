Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

