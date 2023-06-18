Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

