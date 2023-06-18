Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
RWJ stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.63.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.