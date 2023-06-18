Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

RWJ stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.63.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.