Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,871,000 after buying an additional 2,345,229 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,667,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,096,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

