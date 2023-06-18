Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVVD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Invivyd in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd Stock Down 3.9 %

IVVD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.11. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

