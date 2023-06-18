IOTA Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $444.93 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

