IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQV opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

