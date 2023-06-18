Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) vs. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Financial Analysis

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of RBB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 RBB Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.80%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and RBB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $79.46 million 2.05 $22.24 million $2.99 7.27 RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.27 $64.33 million $3.17 4.07

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 27.49% 12.23% 1.11% RBB Bancorp 29.48% 12.67% 1.53%

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Isabella Bank pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

