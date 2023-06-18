iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 225,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 47,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 185,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
