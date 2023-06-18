iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

