iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is jvl associates llc’s 3rd Largest Position

jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average of $250.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

