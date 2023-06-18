iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day moving average of $250.38.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

