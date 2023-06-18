iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

