iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

