iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

