iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 616,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,336,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 305,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $715 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

