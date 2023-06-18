iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 347,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.