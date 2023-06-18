iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

