iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

