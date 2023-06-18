iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,875,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 3,702,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,148. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,568,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,425,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,690 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

