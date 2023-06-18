iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 8.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

