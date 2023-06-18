iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Trimmed by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

