iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.