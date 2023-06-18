iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.37

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.37 and traded as low as C$65.44. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF shares last traded at C$66.10, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.19.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

