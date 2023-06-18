iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

